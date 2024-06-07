LATEST

CHEAPER RIDE

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) discusses the train fares of LRT-1 Cavite Extension's Dr. A. Santos Station in Paranaque City on Friday. Officials say this is now 98% complete and targeted to open by December. The whole extension project has a total of eight stations and spans 11 kilometers. DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista and Assistant Secretary Jorjette Aquino, and Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto also talk about the effects of the project on traffic. | via Kathryn Jose