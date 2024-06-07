Can Chinese ‘invasion’ trigger civil war?

The idea that the growing Chinese “invasion” may trigger a civil war is very real. That depends on the growth of the goats and the sheep.

There are three kinds of animals in Philippine society today – the goat, the sheep, and the monkey. The goat is the easy victim of bribery out of sheer greed or poverty. He knows the consequences of his actions, but he does not care. He cannot resist the windfall. In this category are governors, generals, congressmen, businessmen, and universities.

The sheep is the advocate, who believes in fighting the Goliath. But he may not know how to. Many know that fighting on an organized level is critical, and that in unity there is strength. They may or not be in a position to fight effectively. Some are willing to die for the cause, but for others, there are limits to the risks of losing one’s career, even life. Many are seething in silent anger, not knowing how to help. In this category are a few lawmakers, leaders of institutions, judges, charismatic leaders, students, workers, the hope of the nation.

Many wish PBBM (President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.) is in this category, but do not know if he can hack it, if he is strong enough or wise enough to pursue an effective plan, if he is even aware of the urgency of the matter that requires radical solutions.

The monkey is the sea of indifferent fence-sitters. They watch, and view humorous posts of a mayor in the hot seat. But for them, it is just entertainment. They are unaware of how the whole thing may eventually evolve to affect their lives. In this category are the endless observers, not wanting to get involved, or do not know how to.

As the invasion evolves, the number of goats may grow at a faster rate than the sheep, or vice versa. No one really knows. The number of monkeys may rapidly shrink towards civil war.

The civil war will evolve when the number of goats and sheep increase to a critical mass, and the monkeys become goats or sheep. The AFP and LGUs, which are primary targets of infiltration, may splinter into goats and sheep, which is the beginning of the civil war, especially the AFP. Sheep generals may come up with their own armies against goat generals. The generals of the AFP and the lawmakers in the Senate and Lower House are the absolute catalysts for civil war. At the bottom of the food chain are the masses of sheep who may rise to support the anti-invasion forces, a new EDSA.

The invaders will augment their bribe budgets to increase the goats. So, they will spread the illegal clandestine POGO more, and other similar sources of funds. Bribery is the primary weapon for the invasion.

The Intensifying Invasion – Media and the Taipans.

The Media is now a new target of the invasion. A lot of good journalists are beginning to justify the invasion with false arguments. One writer argues that 1) the Chinese government is against POGO (pointing a finger at Chinese criminal elements out of their control, to save-face for the China government), 2) POGO Island is owned by a Filipino citizen (yes, but he is Chinese; many documents are fake; one can now get fake documents online); 3) the Chinese workers in Pogo Island are not just from the mainland, but Malaysia, Singapore, etc. (so what, still Chinese);

4) POGO operators have legitimate PAGCOR licenses (PAGCOR licenses are ‘bought’); 5) they are ‘demonizing’ China (it is China which is demonizing us; POGO operators are into human trafficking, prostitution, cyber scams, Senate hearings reveal; these are facts, not ‘misinformation’); 6) information is ‘weaponized to stir up Chinese sentiments’ (not if they are real facts; so they counter by buying journalists).

The Taipans, who are critical contributors to the Philippine economy, are under China’s thumbs because they have huge investments in China. So, the infiltration is complete - the AFP, the LGUs, government agencies, Media, Legislative Branch, and the elite business sector.

We are not going to be a province of China, but a colony, unless we and PBBM do something about it.