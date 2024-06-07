BOY ABUNDA FLEXES SONG WRITING TALENT WITH ‘BILANG’

King of Talk Boy Abunda started this passion project of producing an LGBTQ+ music album almost five years ago, little did he know that it would unlock his talent for writing songs. His first single “Bilang” was dropped 7 June and is part of a 21 cut compilation entitled Say It Clear, Say It Loud.

“Bilang” talks about the importance of numbers, that the bigger the number, the more something will be noticed, like for the ‘equal rights’ being pushed by the LGBTQ+ community.

‘Bilang’ is simple. The SOGIE bill has been languishing in Congress for over 20 years. It’s a very simplistic political strategy. Ako sasabihin ko na gusto ko makita, gusto ko marinig ang LGBT dito sa Pilipinas nakipag-debate na tayo at sana ipagpatuloy pa. If politicians and people know how many we are, papansinin tayo. In politics, ang numbers ay kapangyarihan (I will say that I want to see, I want to hear the LGBTQ+ here in our country. Let’s debate and let’s continue. If politicians and people know how many we are, they would pay attention. In politics, numbers are power),”he said.

Getting to the powerful message in music is the King of Talk’s way of delivering his message and inspiring the LGBTQ+ community to continue the fight for equality.

“I don’t want to go with debates anymore. Let’s just create music and dance at baka magkarinigan tayo, which brings me to my first single ‘Bilang.’ Jonathan Manalo helped me into this — not officially — but as a friend; 2019 pa lang nasa plan na sa Star Music would be our partner with this. Sa paglabas ng unang kanta, nakaka kaba (The realease of the first song is making me nervous),” he said.

Going through a meaningful project with friends who help along the way is truly a big blessing, according to Boy. The first six songs are all ready and each song will be released per week.

“We started to record and we finished six songs, which is good number of songs for an extended play. The remaining songs are just waiting to be produced. After the first six, I will do the next six and then the next. I’m very practical. Star Music is very excited I don’t want to sell an LGBT song, I want to sell a song,” he added.

As a seasoned talent manager and PR practitioner, Abunda is also learning new ways in the music industry and is doing good with his vision.

“I comissioned Femme Manila to do the choreography. We are hiring drag queens to dance for ‘Ideal World’ — and then we are hiring three boys for ‘Say It Clear Say It Loud.’ Ang nangyayari kasi ngayon you really buy the choreography. Katulad nitong isang kanta --- I wrote, I created, I produced the music but my contract with the composers is ownership. Bakit ganito? Because I wanted to regenerate kasi kapag hindi nai-release magkano naman ang ibabayad lang doon (What’s happening now is that you really buy the choreography. Like a song -- I wrote, created and produced the music, but my contract with the composers is ownership. Why is this so? Because I wanted to regenerate -- wbecause what if it is not released? How much would they pay for it)?” he asked.

The plan for the album’s physical copy is also an option. Boy said that he is having it costed at the moment and is hoping that it will be produced.

“My friends abroad are very excited kasi marami din tayo mga (because now there are many of us) LGBT leaders and they are just so excited we are also in the process of translating the tagalog songs into English,” he added.

The launch of “Say It Clear Say It Proud” will happen this June at Rampa in Quezon City.