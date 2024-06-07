Ang INK explores ‘Worlds within Worlds’

Little creatures, labyrinthine paths, unexpected dwellers and things that go bump in the night. Ang Ilustrador ng Kabataan (Ang INK) finds inspiration in worlds that interact, overlap and, sometimes, collide with each other in interesting and unexpected ways in its new exhibit Worlds within Worlds, slated to run from 15 June to 28 July at the Ayala Museum, Makati City.
Worlds within Worlds showcases over 100 individual works by member illustrators, including the 2024 batch of new members.
Among the works are Angela Taguiang’s Point of View which explores the unexpected things we see if we really look. Dani Go’s The World is Hers, shows a person finding wholeness and joy through art and animals. Domz Agsaway’s Ano Kaya depicts a bookshelf of curiosities, featuring the vast lands contained within each book.
Blooey Singson’s After Hours is a 3D work that shows what happens when a bookstore gets new clientele after it has closed for the night. Jap Mikel’s Ang Mahiwagang Tahanan ni Señor Iro features an enchanted aparador that serves as a secret passageway to other places and worlds. Aaron Asis’ Palette Museum reimagines his artist’s palette as a museum, showcasing interesting color blends and brushstrokes as the exhibits, with visitors looking on.
Tin Javier’s Sundew Circuit portrays a maze of electronic circuit boards, reimagined with robotic insects, buildings, and blooming gardens. Leo Alvarado’s Hardin reveals flower sprites inside a flower shop. In Marcus Nada’s Uwian Na, the street lamp illuminates the bustle of a bus stop after school. Patricia Ramos’ Book Nook proposes that everyone deserves a cozy corner to curl up with a book, no matter their shape or size.
Adding more excitement are activities organized by Ang INK that visitors to Ayala Museum can look forward to. “INK Fest” — Ang INK’s art fair, will take place on 30 June, coinciding with Ayala Museum’s Free Museum Day. Aside from this, special talks by Ang INK’s award-winning illustrators will take place in mid-July to celebrate National Children’s Book Day.
Admission to Worlds Within Worlds is free. Ayala Museum gallery hours are Tuesdays to Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Founded in 1991, Ang INK is the Philippines’ only organization of artists dedicated to children’s illustration. Aside from illustrators, its members include graphic designers, painters, writers, educators and literacy advocates, among others, united by the shared vision of enriching and elevating the visual art of illustration and the continued professionalization of the industry.
Ang INK has more than 70 members who are illustrators, graphic designers, painters, writers, teachers working in educational institutions, publishing companies and design and advertising agencies. The organization aims to enrich and elevate the visual art of illustration while contributing to the continued professionalization of the industry.