Alfred Vargas’ time is now

The first film Vargas invested his money on as co-producer was Aureus Solito’s Busong in 2011. It’s a movie about a mythical girl in Palawan who has mysterious wounds on her feet and other parts of her body, so she can’t move around and has to be carried by her brother if they had to go anywhere.

Vargas was not in the cast. Solito, a native of Palawan, eventually used his Palaweño name “Kanakan Balintagos” in all his succeeding films about that island province in Luzon.

Vargas, a Tanghalang Ateneo actor in college when the theater company was headed by writer-literature scholar Dr. Ricky Abad (RIP), put up his film company in 2011 to produce the Cinemalaya entry Supremo, with him portraying the title character which refers to Andres Bonifacio, the Filipino hero who is as well known in the Philippines as Jose Rizal.

The entry was directed by Richard Somes. It’s entirely different from the previous movie Ang Paglilitis Kay Andres Bonifacio directed by the late Mario O’Hara which also had Vargas playing the title role.

At Tanghalang Ateneo, he portrayed Orsino in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and many other roles, from a taumbayan and foot soldier extra, to a convincing gay, kontrabida and finally to lead roles.

Recalled Vargas in an old interview: “I was able to learn quite a lot about the art of acting. I was so in love with the theater that I slept on the center of the empty stage of Rizal Mini Theatre during my long breaks, with my thick economics books as my pillow.

“I loved the silence of it when empty. And I loved the applause from a genuine audience every performance night. But I was im­mature then, trying hard to grow up. My life was full of drama, from family to financial challenges, to adolescence. Acting became my refuge. And the theater became my home. It saved me.”

Vargas graduated in Management Economics at Ateneo de Manila University in 2008 and broke his lawyer-mother’s heart by joining showbiz as an actor instead of going to law school. ABS-CBN’s Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan saw Vargas in one of his performances in Ateneo and invited him to join Star Magic which he co-founded and headed as the then-network’s talent development and management arm.

Vargas was launched as part of Star Circle 10, and he remembers even now that Piolo Pascual was launched as part of a much earlier batch of young talents, Star Circle 6.

“I was super-honored to win at the FAMAS with him. He was my idol. I will never question why I had to tie with him,” declared Vargas in a group interview with officers and members of a group known as The Entertainment Arts & Media (TEAM) which arranged to meet him at his office as a Quezon City councilor at a gated subdivision a few days after his FAMAS victory. TEAM requested him to be one of their advisers, and he accepted.

Vargas has always been a top favorite of showbiz journos. Reading back about him, we discovered that a movie reporters’ organization once awarded him “Darling of the Press,” a title they had accorded to some of showbiz industry’s galactic stars, such as Vilma Santos, Rudy Fernandez and Luis Manzano.