Alas Pilipinas absorbs five-set loss from Koreans in exhibition match

Alas Pilipinas fell short of clinching the win after standing toe-to-toe with Powerful Daegu in five sets, 26-24, 23-25, 23-25, 25-16, 8-15, in the "Serve, Spike, Unite!" exhibition game in Daegu City, South Korea on Friday afternoon.

The Filipina squad failed to continue the momentum of barely escaping the South Koreans in the first set as their foes' cohesiveness improved by winning the second frame after sparking a run to erase a seven-point gap.

South Korea pulled no punches entering the third canto when they established a nine-point lead at 14-6, which provided them enough comfort to secure the set despite Alas Pilipinas' run that led them to a 22-all deadlock.

Angel Canino, Arah Panique, and Dell Palomata caught fire in the fourth frame to force a fifth set over the pesky South Koreans.

But Powerful Daegu stepped on the gas in the fifth set to establish an early three-point lead to keep Alas Pilipinas trailing behind and eventually securing the win.

Alas Pilipinas is set to compete in the 2024 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Challenge Cup from 4 to 7 July at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.