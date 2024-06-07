AFP shadows 2 Chinese warships along Basilan Strait

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday said it has shadowed two Chinese vessels being operated by the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) spotted passing through Basilan Strait within the Zamboanga Peninsula on 6 June.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs office chief, said the Naval Forces Western particularly sighted the presence of the PLAN’s training ship with bow number 83 and amphibious transport dock with bow number 999.

Trinidad said the AFP dispatched BRP Domingo Deluana (PG905) to “shadow and monitor” the passage of the two PLA Navy vessels in the country’s maritime territory.

“In accordance with standard operating procedure. Our escorting vessel also issued a standard challenge to the Chinese warships,” Trinidad told reporters in a Viber message.

“One of the vessels, Qi Jiquang (BN 83) responded that it was conducting normal navigation from its last port of call in Dili, Timor Leste en route to Dalian, China,” he added.

The Basilan Strait is recognized as an international sea lane allowing innocent passage of vessels from various nations.

Trinidad said the “AFP remains vigilant in monitoring all activities within our maritime zones and is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our waters.”

“We continue to uphold international maritime laws while safeguarding our territorial integrity,” he added.

There has been increasing tension between Beijing and Manila due to several heightened maritime confrontations between the two countries over disputed West Philippine Sea claims.