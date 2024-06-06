Photos

What a waste!

LOOK: Proclamation No. 237 declares June as Philippine Environment Month to raise public awareness of environmental issues and encourage participation in the maintenance and development of the nation's environment. However, it appears that this proclamation has not drawn public attention to the country's environmental issues as evident in this heavily polluted San Juan River, a tributary of the Pasig River. On Thursday, 6 June 2024, members of the River Warriors, a volunteer organization, do their best to clean the river using improvised cleaning materials. | via King Rodriguez