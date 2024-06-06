Unlawful retaliation

Dear Atty. Peachy,

My ex-boyfriend, in a fit of spite and malice following our breakup, has posted intimate and compromising nude photographs of me online without my consent. This made me feel very sad and embarrassed, and I worry about how it might affect how people see me at work and in my personal life. Not only have I been subjected to unwarranted public exposure and humiliation, but the unauthorized dissemination of these private images has left me feeling violated and vulnerable.

I feel really upset about what happened after we ended things badly. Our relationship, like many others, ended on a sour note, with the breakup taking an unfortunate turn towards vindictiveness on his part. It is like he wanted to hurt me on purpose and did not care about how I felt when he shared those pictures. The blatant disregard for my privacy and dignity displayed through the dissemination of these images has had a profound impact on my mental well-being. I tried to report what he did, but I am not sure what I can do legally. I am seeking legal advice on how to proceed in holding my ex-boyfriend accountable for his malicious actions and to secure my rights to privacy and protection under the law in this digital age.

Ria

Dear Ria,

In the Philippines, the unauthorized dissemination of private nude images or videos without the consent of the person depicted falls under the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009 (Republic Act 9995). This law criminalizes the act of capturing, recording, or distributing compromising images without the subject’s consent, particularly in situations where the intent is to harm, threaten, or intimidate the individual depicted. Offenders can face imprisonment and fines upon conviction, providing legal recourse for victims in such circumstances.

As the victim in this case, you may pursue legal action against your ex-boyfriend under the provisions of the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act. It is crucial to gather evidence of the unauthorized dissemination of the images, such as screenshots, timestamps, and any relevant communication or documentation that can support your case.

Atty. Peachy Selda-Gregorio