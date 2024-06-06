Skincare that’s simple, honest and hardworking

With a name like Thank You Farmer, it is easy to expect that this sought-after Korean brand contains plant-based ingredients — a prerequisite nowadays with “clean beauty” taking off as a skincare philosophy.

Thank You Farmer did initially gain its following from a cult sunblock loved by beauty enthusiasts. The Sun Project Skin Relief Sun Cream is “the brand’s shining star” — a must-have sun protection product that is as effective as it is comfortable to use.

Of course, there is more to the name than one star product that every skincare enthusiast should know about. Thank You Farmer is all about invoking a lifestyle — an easy daily ritual that one can do through every stage in life.

“(It) isn’t just a line of skincare products, it’s a lifestyle, a dedication to those everyday habits that nurture your skin’s inherent brilliance-because radiant skin isn’t just a one-time treatment, it’s a way of life,” goes the brand ethos.

“At its core, the brand is committed to nurturing the skin’s resilience before concerns arise. From the exquisite, anti-aging BaKuVita line to the protective goodness of the Pollufree and Rice Pure lines, each product is meticulously crafted to embody the brand’s commitment to prevention and devotion to nurturing good skincare habits,” it adds.

Pollufree products help free the skin from impurities, dirt and pollution. For those in their 20s, the hardworking Rice Pure line offers 2-in-1 products for a simpler yet effective regimen. And finally, the BaKuVita line is formulated for early anti-aging care with fresh, comfortable textures and skin-friendly formulas.

Much like a farmer, the brand is honest about what goes into its products. Thank You Farmer uses only clean, plant-derived ingredients with no harsh chemicals. The environment is also given much care when developing products. For example, the Sun Project Skin Relief Sun Cream is reef-friendly, and newly launched products have vegan certificates.

The path to healthy skin is paved with consistency and not an overnight wonder or one-time treatment. It isn’t a fleeting indulgence, it’s a commitment to the enduring impact of consistent, preventive care.

“It’s not just about products, it’s about instilling a mindset, fostering habits that become second nature, and empowering individuals to embrace a holistic approach to skincare that lasts a lifetime,” it says. Yes, Thank You Farmer.