SID Global pours local hub $200M

Digital transformation firm with American roots, SID Global Solutions (SIDGS), on Thursday announced that it will be investing more than $200 million to make the Philippines as its Asia Pacific Digital Engineering and Delivery Hub.

“Our vision is to be one of the highly trusted global partners for our customers to Digitalize and Transform Traditional Industries by implementing transformational ideas to standardize and enhance the quality of services and products in the industry, and render a Cross-Industry Personalized Digital Experience directly to the consumer via preferred channels,” said Venkat Madipadaga, founder and chairperson of SIDGS during a press conference.

Moreover, he said SIDGS is on a mission to transform how people live and work with a blend of innovation and transformational power of cutting-edge technology.

“At SIDGS, we’re not just watching this digital revolution unfold. We’re orchestrating it. We’re not just investing in technology; we’re investing in people, the future of the nation. We’re unleashing the transformative power of Industry 4.0, Cybersecurity, AI, machine learning, blockchain, Internet of Things, robotic process automation, Data & Analytics, App Modernization, and cloud computing to create a business landscape that’s not just efficient, it’s transformative. Not just convenient, it’s inclusive,” he explained.

He said that it is their promise to our vision for the future of business in the Philippines, “a landscape where every Philippines business has the tools, the access, and the unwavering confidence for Filipinos to thrive in the digital age.”

SIDGS is a digital transformation company providing full-stack, end-to-end innovative digital transformation solutions and services to Fortune 500 customers and public sector globally.

Renowned for its expertise in digitalizing legacy business processes and driving accelerated digital transformation, SIDGS offers clients enhanced revenue channels and the creation of new ones.

The company boasts strong capabilities in Agile Development of Cloud-based distributed digital solutions powered by cutting-edge tech stacks. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, USA-SID Global Solutions has operations in India, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and the Philippines.