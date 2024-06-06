SCUTTLEBUTT

Intels moonlight at BI
Four intelligence officers of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) allegedly extorted P2 million from a Korean to settle a bogus case.
According to a post by the Philippines Defense Forces Forum, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) nabbed the four intelligence officers who initially posed as agents from the Bureau of Immigration (BI).
The Korean’s insistence on his legal status in the Philippines fell on the malignant ears of the four intel officers, who reportedly threatened to file a case against him unless he coughed up P1 million.
They also accused their prey of involvement in illegal drugs, which is a fix that struck fear in the Korean, who made the mistake of offering P350,000 to the extortionists.
The agents accepted but later on changed their minds and demanded P1 million. The Korean only had P150,000 left in his keeping, which he also gave to the “BI agents.”
That’s not the end of the story, as the triumvirate of greed came back days later, and demanded another P2 million from the hapless Korean. They also showed an arrest warrant, which looked authentic.
An entrapment was then conducted by the NBI after the victim sought help.
The NBI arrested the suspects after receiving marked money from the victim.
The four suspects who posed as “BI agents” were later identified by the NBI as senior NICA intelligence officers.
Vivienne Angeles
Early campaigning
Politicians, including those seeking reelection, are attending the distribution of government aid and graduation rites lately.
Even if these activities are not part of their official duties, they see to it, that they are present to give parents of students or their other constituents a sense of “indebtedness.”
“Utang na loob,” one of the parents quipped to Daily Tribune.
You (politicians) are not God and you should not think of yourselves as gods wherever you go), the voter who said she would campaign not to vote for these kinds of politicians.
“Utang na loob din! Huwag niyong palabasin na tatanawin naming utang na loob ito!” she added.
The disgusted parent said politicians are exploiting the people’s right to quality service to gain their gratitude and pointed out that people should be getting services paid for by their taxes and that the government and its officials should already be delivering anyway.
With less than a year before the 2025 midterm polls, voters should shun being exploited by officials particularly those they elected to their posts.
Jing Villamente