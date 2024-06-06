SCUTTLEBUTT

Intels moonlight at BI

Four intelligence officers of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) allegedly extorted P2 million from a Korean to settle a bogus case.

According to a post by the Philippines Defense Forces Forum, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) nabbed the four intelligence officers who initially posed as agents from the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The Korean’s insistence on his legal status in the Philippines fell on the malignant ears of the four intel officers, who reportedly threatened to file a case against him unless he coughed up P1 million.

They also accused their prey of involvement in illegal drugs, which is a fix that struck fear in the Korean, who made the mistake of offering P350,000 to the extortionists.

The agents accepted but later on changed their minds and demanded P1 million. The Korean only had P150,000 left in his keeping, which he also gave to the “BI agents.”

That’s not the end of the story, as the triumvirate of greed came back days later, and demanded another P2 million from the hapless Korean. They also showed an arrest warrant, which looked authentic.

An entrapment was then conducted by the NBI after the victim sought help.

The NBI arrested the suspects after receiving marked money from the victim.

The four suspects who posed as “BI agents” were later identified by the NBI as senior NICA intelligence officers.

Vivienne Angeles