RLand, Toyota, PNP hit by data breach

Robinsons Land of the Gokongwei Group, Japanese carmaker Toyota and the Philippine National Police were the latest victims of data breach, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) confirmed on Thursday.

In an advisory released by Atty. Rainier Anthony Milanes, the head of the Compliance and Monitoring Division of NPC, has received data breach notifications from various personal information controllers.

It said that Robinsons Land notified the NPC of such a breach on 1 June 2024, while Toyota sent a notification last 14 May 2024, which are all under evaluation.

Six data breach notifications

On the other hand, the PNP has also reported six data breach notifications to the NPC in May 2024 even as the reported data breach of the membership grocery chain, S&R, however, has no official notification yet.

“Companies and individuals processing personal data must notify affected data subjects individually and report to the Commission via the Data Breach Notification Management System within 72 hours of discovering a breach,” Milanes said.

The privacy protection body maintained that it takes all allegations of data breaches very seriously and is actively monitoring the situation to ensure the security and privacy of all concerned data subjects.

“We encourage data subjects who believe they may be part of any breach to contact the data protection officers of the respective companies and report the same to the NPC,” Milanes said.

“We remain committed to safeguarding data and ensuring compliance with all relevant data protection regulations. Our Compliance and Monitoring Division is working tirelessly to address any breaches promptly and effectively,” he said.