Prosecute road rage shooter, says Remulla

Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla disclosed that he has already instructed prosecutors to file charges against the Makati road rage shooter where a 65-year-old family driver was killed.

In a statement, the DoJ chief stressed that the gunman should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Earlier, the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office found probable cause to indict the suspect identified as Gerrard Raymund Yu for murder and violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Reports showed Yu fled the crime scene after gunning down the victim identified as Ancieto M. Mateo.

Arrested during a hot pursuit operation, Yu was positively identified by the witnesses, while the wife of the suspect surrendered to police authorities two firearms and four magazines with ammunition which matched the cartridge specimen recovered from the crime scene.

“We have an airtight case right now based on available evidence and witnesses. Ensure that justice will be served,” Remulla told the prosecutors.

“I hope that this unfortunate event, where another life has been lost because of a mere traffic altercation, serve as a constant reminder to every driver that violence will never solve anything. There is no reason or cause to disregard one’s life because of a road rage. It is best to always bear in mind each time we are behind the wheel, life is a hundred times more precious than our egos,” he added.