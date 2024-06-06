PDEA destroys P9.1-B seized illegal drugs

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday destroyed narcotics worth P9.1 billion, including 1.2 tons of shabu seized at a checkpoint on 15 April in Barangay Pinagkurusan, Alitagtag, Batangas.

The destroyed illegal drugs comprised evidence seized from various anti-drug operations conducted by the PDEA, along with the Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and other law enforcement and military units.

The stockpile of illegal drugs had a total weight of 2,435.62 kilograms.

Majority of the illegal drugs destroyed were 1,293,934.2149 grams of Methamphetamine Hydrochloride or shabu, 720,898.6564 grams of marijuana, and 359,752.1449 grams of Ephedrine.

These drugs were destroyed through thermal decomposition or thermolysis, a process involving breaking down chemical compounds with intense heat. PDEA stated that at 1,000 degrees centigrade, all dangerous drugs are decomposed or broken down.

The prompt destruction of these drugs was prompted by the expeditious prosecution and disposition of drug cases, addressing concerns about the recycling and pilfering of confiscated illegal drugs.

Officials from the PNP, Department of Justice, Department of the Interior and Local Government, local officials of Barangay Aguado, other law enforcement agencies, non-government organizations, and media partners witnessed the destruction activity alongside key PDEA officials.