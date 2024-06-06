Ogie Diaz counters Liza Soberano’s rant on her career

For Diaz, Soberano’s has every right to say what she feels. “Panig naman ni Liza ‘yun. ‘Yun ang pakiramdam ni Liza. Na siya ay hindi binigyan ng laya na makapagdesisyon after 12 years. Alam mo hindi natin i-invalidate kung ano ‘yung sinabi ni Liza. Kung ‘yun ang naramdaman niya, bigay natin sa kanya ‘yun (That’s the side of Liza. That’s what she felt. That she was not given freedom to make a decision after 12 years. You know, I will not invalidate what Liza said. If that’s what she felt, let’s give it to her),” Diaz said on his YouTube vlog.

But for Diaz, it was not what happened.

“Alam mo, nilalatag sa kanya lahat ‘yan. So nasa kanya ‘yan. ‘Gusto mo ba ‘to si letter A?’ ‘Ayaw ko ‘yan, meron pa bang iba?’ Si B gusto mo?’ ‘Ayaw ko yan.’ Si C, ayaw ko ‘yan.’ ‘Ano ‘yung pwede mong i-suggest na pasok sa kanilang requirement?’ Gan’un kami (You know, everything was laid out to her. It was for her to decide. ‘Do you like letter A?’ ‘I don’t like him is there another choice? ‘’Do you like B?’ ‘I don’t like him.’ ‘ What can you suggest that fits their requirement?’ That’s how we were),” Diaz explained.

Diaz even recalled an order from Johnny Manahan, head of Star Magic, to not accept any project that went against Liza’s wishes.

“’Pag hindi naman bagay sa kanya, hindi na namin pinararating sa kanya (If the project does not fit her, we don’t let it reach her),” Diaz explained.

Liza bolted out of Diaz’s management more than two years ago to pursue a career in Hollywood. She has since appeared in one Hollywood film, Lisa Frankenstein where she played a cheerleader.

Daniel Padilla told to walk his talk

When Daniel Padilla posted on his social media account a photo of the Pasig River in its dirty state, not a few raised their collective eyebrows.

“TO LEAVE THE WORLD BETTER THAN YOU FOUND IT, SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO PICK UP OTHER PEOPLE’S TRASH.”

That was Padilla’s caption which generated many reactions in one Facebook page.

“Preaching is not going to cut it. You need to go there and physically help to clean it up!” one guy said.

“Pangunahin nya with action and not words po,” one basher wailed.

A fan defended the actor and said: “Spreading awareness helps. At least he did his platform to spread and show off social issues — what’s wrong about that? Lahat nalang ng gagawin ng tao dapat mali (It seems everything that the person does is wrong).”