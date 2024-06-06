MTF-ELAC declares Lantawan ASG-free

LANTAWAN, Basilan — The Municipal Task Force in Ending Local Armed Conflict (MTF-ELAC) declared Lantawan municipality in Basilan province as an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG)-Free municipality and is now ready to undertake social and support infrastructure development and investments.

Lantawan Mayor Nasser A. Abubakar said yesterday that MTF-ELAC issued a resolution declaring Lantawan municipality as ASG-Free and unveiled the ASG-Free banner, making the declaration official.

Abubakar said a simple program was held on Wednesday at the covered court of Barangay Upper Manggas in Lantawan with top provincial and municipal government officials and the military witnessing the event.

During the program, Abubakar also turned over 12 assorted firearms including one 50 cal Barret sniper rifle, four M16A1 rifles, two M1 Garand rifles, one MAC-11 machine pistol, one shotgun, one M79 Grenade Launcher, and two .45 caliber pistols which he collected from some residents of the town, a powerful symbol of the progress in dismantling the ASG presence in Lantawan.

According to Abubakar, the town is now ready to start investment and infrastructure programs and initiatives geared toward the town’s development.

“Viewed from many perspectives and considering the many years of being held hostage by the armed criminals, on Wednesday marks a significant milestone in our continued quest for peace,” the Lantawan mayor said.

“We are declaring now Lantawan town free from the threats of the Abu Sayyaf Group,” Mayor Abubakar gladly said.

Abubakar narrated that Lantawan was previously known as the stronghold of the ASG terrorist group, with many of its ASG commanders being residents of the highly forested town.

Lantawan also served as a major battlefield where troops confronted the ASG gunmen and leaders, including Abdurajak Abubakar Janjalani, founder of the Abu Sayyaff Group; Khadaffy Janjalani, the notorious Abu Sabaya, and Isnilon Hapilon, the former emir of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in Southeast Asia.

Abubakar attributed the town’s liberation from the helm of the ASG to the support of the residents, the Provincial Local Government Unit, and security sectors, especially of the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade.

“If we want something to happen, it will be possible if we help each other. Let’s start with the youth now because they will be the hope of the people, we still have a lot to do so let’s just continue our good work until the whole province will be ASG-free,” Gov. Salliman emphasized during the program.