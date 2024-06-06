Mindanao IT hands upskilled

To help businesses integrate technology into their operations, PLDT Group led an upskilling of IT professionals from Mindanao with multi-cloud, cybersecurity, AI, and data center solutions at the center stage.

PLDT Group’s ICT subsidiary ePLDT said on Thursday that more than 100 Mindanaoan IT professionals participated in the event.

“Cloud tech now stands as the cornerstone of modern business operations,” said Reggie Regino, VP and chief sales officer at ePLDT.

“Recognizing this, ePLDT, through our strategic partnerships with key cloud partners, is dedicated to empowering our customers to remain at the forefront of cloud tech and thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.”

Customized solutions

With the support of PLDT Enterprise, the PLDT Group’s B2B arm, ASCEND Cloud Tech Days, held in Davao and Cagayan de Oro, also provided insights into the importance of providing customized digital solutions including connectivity.

These further drive the success of these businesses and help protect entrepreneurs from cyber-attacks as they grow their online presence.

Apart from promoting cloud adoption and cybersecurity strategies, Mindanaoan business owners also had the chance to delve deeper into specific topics and solutions tailored to their needs including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Google Cloud Platform, Genesys Contact Center as a Solution, and Alibaba Cloud, among others.