Military settles political rido in Basilan

AKBAR, Basilan — Two warring families formally settled their political differences in this town after the military intervened and negotiated for an amicable settlement through the signing of a peace covenant between the leaders and followers of the two families.

The 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon said yesterday the military had witnessed another signing of a peace covenant between the Jabbar Clan and Antih Clan at the island barangay of Linungan in this town.

Luzon said the “rido” settlement ceremony marks a successful resolution of a clan feud that has impacted the island Barangay of Linungan.