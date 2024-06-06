Marcos congratulates Indian PM Modi on election victory

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing his third consecutive term and achieving his victory in the largest democratic election in India.

In a social media post, Marcos expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations between the two nations after the Indian Prime Minister's Bharatiya Janata Party secured the majority in parliament.

"My warmest congratulations to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for securing a fresh mandate from the Indian electorate," Marcos wrote on X.

"The last decade has shown India as a sincere friend to the Philippines & I look forward to the further strengthening of our bilateral and regional partnership in the years ahead," he added.