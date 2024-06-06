Manila seniors told: Refrain ID reproduction

The local government of Manila has advised its senior citizens to refrain from reproducing their senior IDs and laminating them, calling the practice illegal.

In a statement, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that senior citizens transferring to other cities must surrender their Manila-issued IDs as they are prohibited from holding two IDs from different cities.

Lacuna’s warning came after the Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA) head Elinor Jacinto reported receiving information about senior citizens photocopying their IDs and laminating them.

“This is illegal reproduction,” Jacinto said, adding that confiscated IDs will be encountered.

Lacuna clarified that senior citizens must surrender their IDs to the local government upon transferring residence and the city government will then issue a free notarized cancellation document, which can be presented to the new city of residence to apply for a new OSCA ID.

Jacinto downplayed reasons for seniors to relocate, citing Manila’s benefits for senior citizens such as monthly cash allowances, free birthday cakes, free entry to movie theaters and the Manila Zoo and a P100,000 cash benefit for centenarians.

Lacuna also directed the setting up of help desks during her weekly “Kalinga sa Maynila” program. The desks will assist senior citizens with their needs, including free basic medicines, senior ID processing, affidavits for lost IDs, purchase booklets, and free checkups.