Leyte public schools get projector sets

ORMOC City, Leyte — The Bataan coal plant GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) and the Leyte V Electric Cooperative Inc. (LEYECO V) provided projector sets to 45 public schools in the Leyte province.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project between the two institutions was conducted in Barangay San Pablo, Ormoc City as part of LEYECO V’s commitment to supporting communities within their service area.

LEYECO V general manager Atty. Janine Dayandayan said that the project aligns with significant research demonstrating the importance of visual learning.

“Traditionally, we are using chalk and board; but now with these projectors, we are reaching out to our learners to help improve their learning experiences,” she added.

Dayandayan said that projectors enhance information retention, stimulate student engagement, and cater to diverse learning styles within the classroom. According to the Special Issue of the Artificial Intelligence Promoted Education Reform, incorporating multimedia elements can increase student focus and motivation.