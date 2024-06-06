LEE-THAL PERFORMANCE: Jiwon outduels Ikeda in playoff, bags Lakewood crown

CABANATUAN CITY — In an exceptional display of skill and composure rarely seen in a junior golfer, Jiwon Lee clinched the ICTSI Lakewood Championship as she upstaged some of the country’s top professionals, including Chihiro Ikeda, whom she edged out on the second playoff hole at the Lakewood Golf and Country Club here yesterday (Thursday).

The sudden death unfolded back at the par-5 18th hole, where Lee outlasted Ikeda by securing a routine par as Ikeda conceded while facing a bogey putt.

Both players had finished the regulation play with six-under 210s, with Lee making a critical birdie on the 17th to salvage a 72, and Ikeda rallying from four shots behind third round leader Harmie Constantino to post a 70 with a birdie on the final hole.

“I was so grateful to be in a playoff with Ikeda because I’m such a fan,” Lee said.

“At that point, I was already pressuring myself to win. But I reminded myself to just play the game and have fun. Just feel the pressure and adrenaline rush.”

The initial playoff hole saw both players par the 18th.

“Coming into the playoff, I was really nervous,” Lee admitted. Despite her nerves, she managed to match Ikeda’s par, demonstrating remarkable poise under pressure.

“My goal was to stay in the Top 5, and I’m glad I did it.”

The turning point came when Ikeda’s third shot on the second playoff hole went awry, giving Lee a significant advantage.

“I was actually surprised but relieved at the same time because that gave me the advantage. It gave me no pressure to make a birdie putt,” Lee said.

“But I played it safe and got a par. I was sure I could get a chance to win.”

Reflecting on her experience, Lee noted that her previous sudden-death finish in the Junior PGT Finals at The Country Club last year had prepared her for the professional league.

Two strokes behind Constantino after 36 holes, Lee remained close to the frontrunners, watching as the pros faltered under pressure. Her clutch birdie on the tough par-3 penultimate hole tied her with Ikeda at 210, setting the stage for the playoff.

In the decisive moments, Lee’s skill and composure shone through. She reached the water-guarded green with three tremendous shots while Ikeda needed four shots to make it to the green.

Despite her defeat, Ikeda took home the top purse of P97,500.

Lee’s triumph not only earned her the overall championship but also the low amateur honors, emphasizing her readiness to transition to the professional ranks in the next Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg at Splendido Taal in July.

Lee’s victory also highlighted the effectiveness of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.’s junior development program, where she has honed her talent and skills, dominating the first two legs at Splendido Taal and Pradera Verde.

For Constantino, Bisera and Ikeda, the tournament was a series of missed opportunities.

Constantino, who swept the last three legs of the circuit, maintained her lead despite early setbacks. But a series of bogeys dropped her out of contention.

Bisera briefly surged ahead but also stumbled in the final holes. Both ended up tied for third at 211, splitting the combined second and third prizes worth P117,750.

Marvi Monsalve and Gretchen Villacencio tied for fifth at 219 after a 75 and 76, respectively, while Velinda Castel rallied with a 71 to place seventh at 220. Kayla Nocum and Mikhaela Fortuna both finished at 221 after 71 and 76, respectively, Apo leg winner Sarah Ababa rounded out the Top 10 with a 222 after a 75, while Princess Superal limped with a 76 to end up 11th with a 224.