Laborte posts back-to-back wins

Lyrden Laborte cleared two matches in a day to advance to the next round in both the men’s singles and men’s doubles events at the Philippine Badminton Open 2024 on Thursday at the First Pacific Leadership Academy.

Laborte, a University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 co-Most Valuable Player (MVP), defeated JVMBC’s John Vincent Macabenta that lasted for 21 minutes, 21-3, 21-2.

Then, he partnered with fellow Ateneo de Manila University upstart Charles Bagasbas to secure a 21-11, 21-9 win over Kryzler Villanueva and Zachary Chua of the Bianca Carlos Badminton Academy in the Round of 128 of the men’s doubles event in this Philippine Super 500 tournament supported by Smart, Mizuno, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the MVP Sports Foundation.

“We didn’t stop preparing after the UAAP so we’re really looking forward to the next tournament,” the 21-year-old Laborte said.

“For me, winning the MVP is already done. This tournament is a fresh start. It motivates me to work hard and prove to myself that I deserve to win.”

Laborte’s day is far from over as the Cebu City native is scheduled to face JR Clarito in the Round of 64 in singles play later in the day.

Fellow UAAP standout and incoming third-year student-athlete Kervin Llanes followed a similar path, winning both of his assignments of the day.

Llanes, a two-time Philippine Intercollegiate champion from the University of the Philippines, began the day with a victory in the Round of 128 of the doubles event with former San Sebastian College standout Rey Angelo Pedron, defeating Jowe Fabunan and Victor Lloren of DGS Apacs Bulacan 21-5, 21-10.

In singles play, the 19-year-old product of St. Roberts International Academy emerged victorious over Kyles Corcuera, 21-12, 21-14.

Reigning men’s singles champion Mark Velasco has yet to step onto the court as both of his prospective opponents in the Round of 128 were no-shows for their scheduled match Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a walkover for the National University and Smash Pilipinas standout in the day’s morning session.

Velasco is hoping to finally get court time when he faces Pradeep Panneerselvam in the Round of 64, which is being played at press time. More matches in men’s singles are scheduled later in the evening, while women’s singles action commences at 6:40 p.m.