Kayod Pilipinas secures 4 gold medals in SEA Cup

The Philippine squash team bagged four gold medals in the 8th SEA Cup Squash Championships Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Vanaero Dalida and Meljohn Arebado prevailed over teammates Christopher Buraga and Jonathan Reyes, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, to rule the U23 jumbo doubles.

Dalida and Arebado earned a bye in the quarterfinal before carving an 11-6, 7-11, 11-8 win over Natthapat Theeraslip and Ravipun Limphaiboon of Thailand in the semifinals.

Kayod Pilipinas clinched another gold after Jemyca Aribado and Yvonne Alyssa Dalida defeated Aaliya Abuthinin and Zi Fang Lee of Singapore, 11-4, 11-4, in the women’s jumbo doubles.

It was a redemption for Aribado, who settled for a bronze medal in the women’s singles last Tuesday via an 11-6, 7-11, 5-11 and 2-11 loss to Ainaa Amani of Malaysia in the semifinal.

Like their U23 counterparts, Aribado and Dalida drew a bye in the quarterfinal before sweeping past teammates Lizette Reyes and Aerra JC Mae Relano, 11-6, 11-2, in the semifinal.

David William Peliño and Begornia also emerged with a gold medal in the men’s jumbo doubles final following an 11-5, 4-11, 11-6 win over Agung Wilant and Ilmam Mustaqim of Indonesia.

Peliño and Aribado then joined forces in the mixed jumbo doubles as they defeated Indonesians Wilant and Raifa Putri Yattaqi 11-7, 11-6, to collect the Philippines’ fourth mint in the fourth day of this prestigious regional tourney organized by the Philippine Squash Academy.

Reymark Begornia also clinched a bronze medal in the men’s individual event after reaching the semifinal before losing to Sai Hung Ong of Malaysia, 3-11, 6-11, 2-11, last Tuesday.

All in all, the home squad is leading the medal tally with four gold and two bronze medals while powerhouse Malaysia is behind with two gold and two silver medals.