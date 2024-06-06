Italians post penalty victory

Italy Selection banked on a dramatic penalty shootout to book a 2-2 (5-3) victory over the Philippine U19 squad in the Philippines-Italy Friendship Cup late Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Ryen Lim struck in the 4th minute to give the home team a 1-0 lead before Ramil Bation III connected the equalizer in the 18th minute for the Italians.

Mark Christian Ricardo made it 2-1 for the Filipinos in the 45+1 minute and looked poised to win in the friendly match that is part of the celebration of Italy’s Republic Day and aims to solidify the friendship between the Filipinos and the Italians.

But a late strike from Jed Francisco in the 90+6 minute leveled the score at 2-2, sending the friendly match to a penalty shootout.

Italy Selection, composed of Italians and Filipino players in the country, scored all five penalties and clinched the title with the Philippines missing a crucial penalty from team captain Bacchus Ekberg.

Regardless of the outcome, Italian ambassador to the Philippines Marco Clemente was happy with the turnout.

“Very happy, the organization was perfect, the atmosphere fantastic, we even won the cup, so how can you ask for more?” Clemente said.

“But all kidding aside, it was a very entertaining match, both teams deserved to win, but unfortunately it was only one. But it was very close, so it was a very good game and it was the best example of friendship between our two teams.”