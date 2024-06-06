Home life done right with D&G Casa

Dolce&Gabbana from head to toe... to home? Yes, you read that right. The Italian fashion house redefines every day luxury with its Casa Collection, which marries sophistication and stunning audacity so well. Bold motifs grace their textiles, living accessories and dinnerware — Carretto Siciliano, Blu Mediterraneo, Leopardo and Zebra — while some donning their iconic logo. These are perfect for every style. And wouldn’t these be a great way to start or end your day with?

If you’re thinking of elevating your home style with this collection soon, we have Opulence Design Concept to thank. They prove their unparalleled eye and curation prowess, making sure the finer things in life are brought closer to home — closer than you think. They unveiled Dolce&Gabbana Casa, the newest addition to their roster of luxury homeware brands, at Greenbelt 5 Fashion Walk, recently.

The celebration? Bellissima, of course. Italian-style opulence, with florals masterfully made by Gideon Hermosa, inspired by their motifs. All as bold as the brand’s muses like Heart Evangelista, Tessa Prieto and more who were present at the event. Also present at the event were the bright and bold-colored fashions. So chic!

This launch is also a delightful highlight for the Opulence Design Concept Pop-Up Store in Greenbelt 5. Strut your way there soon, because this collection will only be available ’til mid-July. Of course, they’re never really truly out of opulent options. Can’t wait for what they’ll curate next. Cheers to an opulent life!