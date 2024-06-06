Photos

Guo's legal team files urgent motion

LOOK: Atty. Stephen David, Atty. Nicole Jamilla, and Atty. Lorelie Santos, the legal team of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, filed a Motion for Reconsideration and Urgent Motion to Lift Preventive Suspension before the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Thursday, 6 June 2024. According to Atty David, they are challenging the suspension against Guo because they believe there is no strong evidence of guilt in relation to the graft complaint against Guo over the alleged illegal operations of POGO in Bamban, Tarlac. | via Analy Labor