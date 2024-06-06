Go visits Bohol health center

Advocating for more inclusive and accessible healthcare services within communities, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has inspected the Super Health Center in Dauis, Bohol, and provided aid to struggling workers.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go remains committed to bringing essential public health services closer to Filipinos by establishing Super Health Centers. During his visit to Barangay Dao, Dauis, Bohol, on Wednesday, Go underscored the importance of an inclusive approach to strengthening the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Highlighting the pivotal role of Super Health Centers in addressing health challenges and ensuring the well-being of grassroots communities, Go stressed the necessity of investing in the healthcare system to prepare for future pandemics.

Through collaborative efforts involving lawmakers, the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, and local government units, funding was secured for over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. These centers are strategically positioned to provide primary care services, consultations, and early disease detection, particularly in rural areas.

During his visit, Go expressed gratitude to government and local officials for their dedication to serving their constituents. He commended Acting Vice Governor Tita Baja, board member Lucille Lagunay, Dauis Mayor Roman Bullen, Vice Mayor Miriam Sumaylo, and others for their exemplary service.

Following the inspection, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed aid to 522 displaced workers at the Dauis Municipal Gym. The assistance included food packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts and balls, with select recipients receiving additional items such as bicycles, watches, shoes and mobile phones.

Through Go’s initiative, beneficiaries also became eligible for livelihood support from the Department of Labor and Employment under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.