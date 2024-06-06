Photos

'Flip the switch to renewables'

LOOK: Activists gathered in front of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Thursday, 6 June 2024, urging the bank to "flip the switch to renewables," towards a fast and equitable clean energy transition that prioritizes people and the environment, The protest action was staged by civil society groups and affected communities to challenge the ADB to not only fast-track the shift to renewable energy but also ensure transparent and equitable investments, prioritize community consultation, provide grants over loans in financing energy transition projects, and reject harmful energy solutions as the bank is holding its annual Asia Clean Energy Forum (ACEF) this week. | via Analy Labor