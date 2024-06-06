Expedite Davao flood control projects — PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to expedite the completion of ongoing flood control projects in the Davao Region.

In his speech during the distribution of aid to farmer and fisherfolk beneficiaries in Tagum City, Marcos said these flood control projects should also be able to address both flood management and water supply needs in the region.

Marcos’ directive comes in response to the dual challenges of drought and flooding affecting the Davao Region for decades.

The Chief Executive noted that over 1,000 families across 16 barangays in the Davao Region have been affected by the El Niño weather phenomenon. He added that the drought has resulted in P50 million worth of damage to farmers and fisherfolk.

On the other hand, government data obtained by the Daily Tribune showed that floods and landslides have become more common in the Davao Region over the past few decades.

A shear line caused landslides and huge flooding in three provinces in the Davao Region last mid-January, placing hundreds of thousands of families in danger. Heavy rains from a northeast monsoon and the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) sometime in late January also made things worse.

Officials and experts told DAILY TRIBUNE that rampant deforestation and illegal logging are the primary causes. Combined with an increasingly unpredictable climate, these factors have resulted in deaths and extensive damage affecting millions of residents in the region.

“I gave directives to the DPWH, the Department of Public Works and Highways, to expedite the completion of the remaining flood control projects here,” Marcos said.

“Because we have experienced both drought and floods, we are now using a different design for our flood control projects. The current flood control projects are not only for managing floods but also for collecting water for irrigation and for providing fresh water supply to our various households,” Marcos added.

Double time

Marcos said that his administration is working double time to complete the infrastructure projects in Davao to better the life of Davaoeños amid the massive advances in the region.

The Chief Executive also added that the construction of health facilities, better public transportation, and connecting markets to highways will all help the local population.

“As warm and as vigorous as our current administration’s efforts to continue what has been started and to ensure that the people benefit from our programs and projects,” he said.

“We will strive to ensure that as soon as possible, no Filipino is submerged in floods or poverty. This is the New Philippines,” Marcos added.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) gave P10,000 in cash help to those who needed it, and Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez gave each of the attendees five kilograms of rice.

Marcos was in charge of giving P10,000 cash to 10 people from three provinces as part of the program. He also gave P10 million to the governments of Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

Marcos also tasked the Department of Public Works and Hoghways on the completion of other pending infrastructure projects in the region.

These include the Mawab-Maragusan-Caraga Road, the Carmen-Tagum City Coastal Road, and the Mindanao Railway Project from Tagum to Digos, among others.

Members of the cabinet who accompanied the President included Mindanao Development Authority Chairperson, Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, DA Secretary Francisco Laurel Jr., DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.