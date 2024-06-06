Doncic, Irving to dazzle way to title

WASHINGTON (AFP) — National Basketball Association (NBA) scoring champion Luka Doncic and former NBA champion Kyrie Irving have led the Dallas Mavericks into the NBA Finals with a chance to upset the favored Boston Celtics in Game 1 on Friday (Manila time).

Doncic has built confidence, Irving has used insight and experience and both have shown stunning skills in sparking a 50-win Mavs squad to shock playoff ousters of the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City and Minnesota.

“He’s one of the smartest players in this league and one of the reasons we’re playing in the finals is his IQ and his willingness to step up on that stage and not be afraid to fail,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Doncic.

“He’s about winning and that’s why we’re here. He plays both sides of the ball when he has to but his offensive skill set is pretty special.”

Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds a game this season and even after his deep NBA run said he hopes to play for Slovenian in upcoming Paris Olympic qualifying.

“We’ll see how my knee is, but if it’s good, I’m going to go play,” Doncic said.

Still just 25, Doncic is one step from the crown he has dreamed of grabbing.

“Amazing. First time in the NBA Finals. Hopefully not the last,” he said. “Never take it for granted. You never know if you’re going to come back so just enjoy the experience.”

It’s much the same lesson stressed by Irving, who won an NBA title with LeBron James with Cleveland in 2016.

“His leadership is amazing, the way he connects us,” Doncic said of Irving.

“He’s the one who has been to the finals, who has won the finals, so he’s really leading it right now. He’s keeping us all together and motivated.”

Eight seasons and three teams later, Irving has been through anti-Semitic and anti-vaccine controversies and backed controversial conspiracy theories but set aside talk to focus on basketball with great success.