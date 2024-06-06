Collie calling

Rural superstition is driving rumors that a seven-year-old boy from Tampakan, South Cotabato was a twin of a snake.

The boy’s mother told TV show KMJS that when she gave birth to her son, a small snake crawled from his foot to his head and kissed it. Both she and the midwife were frightened and screamed but the serpent left the infant unharmed.

Recently, the boy is shown in a video fearlessly catching a cobra near their hut. He also got bitten by the venomous snake but was unharmed.

In the KMJS episode, the mother said the boy began catching small snakes and bringing it home to play with it when he was three years old.

While the boy looks physically normal, his tongue’s tip is slit like that of a snake which adds fuel to the rumor about him.

It would be incredible for two different animal species to be conceived and born together. But if the boy or his mother think he is half-human and half-snake, a Japanese man believes he is also like that.

YouTuber Toco, on the other hand, has tried to be a border collie by acting like one and using a customized costume that cost him $14,000.

Toco even joined a canine competition in December and a video of his participation dressed as a dog went viral with 80,000 views on his YouTube channel.

In his latest competition, a video shows Toco “completing more suitable tasks, such as hoovering and working out 1+1,” according to Independent. He posted the footage on his YouTube that has 65,000 subscribers.

Toco admitted he is getting tired of his hobby.

He told Japanese outlet WanQol that the differences between human and canine bone structures make imitating dog movements difficult, but he would still like to fulfil his dream of “becoming another animal someday” according to translations by the New York Post, Independent reports.