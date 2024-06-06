Circuit Makati: Celebrating Pride Month with a Flourish of Art and Culture

In the vibrant heart of Makati City lies a haven where creavity thrives and diversity is celebrated — Circuit Makati. Known as the arts and culture district of the city that serves to provide a platform for Filipino artists to showcase their talents, Circuit Makati is gearing up to commemorate Pride Month this June in truly spectacular fashion.

Through the years, Circuit Makati has grown and expanded its horizons, offering more venues, platforms, and initiatives that support the arts. And in embracing the spirit of inclusivity and individuality this month, Circuit Makati is proud to present two captivating theater productions that illuminate the beauty of love in all its forms: Bawat Bonggang Bagay featuring Jon Santos at Samsung Performing Arts Theater, and Anton Juan’s Choosing featuring Ice Seguerra at Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater.

Bawat Bonggang Bagay is a partnership between The Sandbox Collective and The Samsung Performing Arts Theater, presented in part by Avida, an Ayala Land Company, is a Filipino translation of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s Every Brilliant Thing. It’s an emotionally raw and moving piece about mental health and finding the beauty in the litle things. The play serves as an important reminder that despite experiencing hardships, life is still worth living. It will be on stage from June 22 to 30 June 2024.

Anton Juan’s Choosing (not a straight play) a production from Fire and Ice Productions in collaboration with The Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater is a conscious retelling of a woman and a transman’s journey of finding each other. It sheds light on their relationship obstacles, their sexual consciousness, their individualities, and their commitment to the choices they make to find true happiness. Choosing is a groundbreaking and powerful play that focuses on a love that goes against all odds. It will be on stage from 29 to 20 June, and 6to 7 July 2024.

As the curtains rise, audiences will be transported into a world where love knows no boundaries and where authenticity reigns supreme. Whether you're a seasoned theater enthusiast or simply looking for an enriching cultural experience, Circuit Makati welcomes you with open arms this Pride Month.

These theater productions serve as a poignant reminder that love is love and that every individual deserves to be celebrated for who they are. Join us at Circuit Makati, where art, culture, and pride converge to create unforgetable moments and lasting memories for future generations to come.

Together, let's make this Pride Month a celebration of love, acceptance, and equality for all.