Cardinal Quevedo's Thoughts to Live by

Fr Cardinal Quevedo :

Today's Thoughts to Live by, 7 June, Fri, 9th Week in Ordinary Time, Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Day of Prayer for the Sanctification of Priests:

Liturgy of the Word --

Hos. 11:1, 3-4, 8-9;

Is. 12:2-3, 4, 5-6;

Eph. 3:8-12, 14-19;

Jn. 19:31-37.

1. World Day of Prayer for the Sanctification of Priests -- On this day, priests are encouraged to reflect on the dignity of their vocation and be renewed in their commitment to serve God and his people. The faithful are invited to pray for their priests, whose mission calls for complete fidelity to Christ and abiding union with him. This requires constant striving for holiness. Today is the 60th anniversary of my priestly ordination, June 5, 1964.

2. Some Notes on the Sacred Heart -- Devotion to the Heart of Jesus began early with the Church Fathers in the 4th century. In the 13th century, German mystics cultivated the devotion. And St. Bonaventure described the "Sacred Heart" of Jesus as "the font and fullness of life, the fountain from which God's love is poured into our lives."

3. The revelations of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque (1647-1690) in the Visitation Convent of Paray-le-Monial, contributed greatly to popularize the devotion. In her first vision of Jesus on 27 Dec 1673, Jesus told her that he had chosen her for the pouring out of "the flames of ardent love" for humanity from his Divine Heart.

4. In one vision, Christ shone in glory, with flames coming out of his breast. Jesus told her to receive Communion every 1st Friday for 9 consecutive months, and to prostrate herself for one hour the night between Thursday and Friday. In yet another vision, Christ asked for the institution of a feast to honor his Heart and to make reparation through prayer for offenses. Her confessor, St. Claude de la Colombiere, SJ, supported the authenticity of her visions.

5. On 20 October 1673, St. John Eudes celebrated the feast for the first time. And in 1865, Pope Pius IX made it obligatory for the whole Church. Finally in 1899, Pope Leo XIII consecrated the entire human race, convinced to do so by Sr. Mary of the Divine Heart, who had received messages from Jesus. The prayer ends, "Praise be to the Divine Heart that wrought our salvation; to it be glory and honor forvever." Amen.

6. Heart usually connotes affections, emotions, feelings and sentiments. But biblically, Pope Benedict XVI said, "Heart indicates the center of the person, where his sentiments and intentions dwell. In the Heart of the Redeemer we adore God's love for humanity, His will for universal salvation, His infinite mercy" (05 June 2005, Angelus Message). Jesus is meek and humble of heart." He is revealed by the Father to the childlike, to the humble and lowly (Mt. 11:25-30). His yoke is easy. Jesus has freed the Law from the burdensome legalistic prescriptions and interpretations that have been added.

7. Here are the 12 promises of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque for all those who honor the Sacred Heart:

1) I will give them all the graces necessary in their state of life.

2) I will establish peace in their homes.

3) I will comfort them in all their afflictions.

4) I will be their secure refuge during life, and above all, in death.

5) I will bestow abundant blessings upon all their undertakings.

6) Sinners will find in my Heart the source and infinite ocean of mercy.

7) Lukewarm souls shall become fervent.

8) Fervent souls shall quickly mount to perfection.

9) I will bless every place in which an image of my Heart is exposed and honored.

10) I will give to priests the gift of touching the most hardened hearts.

11) Those who shall promote this devotion shall have their names written in my heart.

12) My all-powerful love will grant to all those who receive Holy Communion on the First Fridays in nine consecutive months the grace of final perseverance. They will not die without receiving the sacraments.

8. Gospel, Jn. 19:31-37 -- The Jews asked Pilate to have Jesus' legs broken and be taken down before the Passover. However, when the soldiers saw that Jesus was already dead, they did not break his legs (vv. 32 -33). Like the paschal lamb of old, the legs of Jesus, the new Paschal Lamb, were not broken. "But one soldier thrust his lance into his side, and immediately blood and water flowed out" (v. 34). Flowing from the Heart of Jesus came the signs of the sacraments, the water of Baptism, and the blood of the Eucharist. The Church was born from the Heart of Jesus (Lumen Gentium, 3).

9. Prayer -- O God, you bestow on us in mercy in the Heart of your Son wounded by our sins, the boundless treasures of your love. Grant, we pray, that, in paying him the homage of our devotion, we may also offer worthy reparation, through our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us. Prayers, best wishes, God bless!