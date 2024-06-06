Bicolano farmers to get land titles

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., alongside Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III, will distribute a total of 2,115 land titles covering 3,328.0973 hectares of agricultural land to 1,965 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the Bicol Region scheduled today (7 June) at Fuerte Sports Complex, Provincial Capitol of Pili, Camarines Sur.

Marcos and Estrella are expected to distribute the 810 Certificate of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) generated under the agency’s regular Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and 1,305 electronic land titles (e-titles) under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling or Project SPLIT.

The allocated lands span the provinces of Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate and Sorsogon.

In addition to the land titles, President Marcos will turn over farm machinery and equipment worth P5.91 million to agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs). The machinery and equipment to be distributed include a compact rice mill with a polisher, 35HP harvester, corn sheller, feed mixer, hammer mill, motorized hauler, 4WD tractor, hand tractor and palay thresher.

Moreover, nine completed and ongoing farm-to-market roads, with a combined value of P218 million, are expected to be handed over to the ARBOs and local government units of Camarines Sur.

Continuing the Marcos-Estrella legacy in agrarian reform, Estrella ensured the unwavering commitment of President Marcos and DAR to support and empower farmer-beneficiaries through land ownership distribution, and uplifting the lives of the Filipino farmers and their families.