BI intercepts wanted Sino fugitives

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Thursday that its officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) had foiled an attempt by two Chinese fugitives to depart the country.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco narrated that the two aliens were detained and arrested on different occasions by immigration agents at NAIA Terminal 1 on 1 June as they sought to leave the country.

“They are now detained at our detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, where they will remain until they are deported,” Tansingco said.

He also said that one of the arrested Chinese nationals is wanted in China for extortion, while the other is facing a criminal case in a local court as well as a deportation case with the BI.

The wanted Chinese man has been identified as Jun Zhang, who was apprehended while attempting to board a flight bound for Bangkok and posing as a Myanmar national.