Bacolod Tay Tung makes SGVIL final

Bacolod Tay Tung survived tough resistance from Kings’ Montessori School in the third set before eking out a 25-18, 25-14, 25-23 win to book a gold medal match ticket in the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Thursday at the Paco Arena.

Rhose Almendralejo sparked the Thunderbolts’ comeback from five points down early in the third frame and delivered the much-needed hits to bring last year’s third placer into the winner-take-all final set Sunday at the Adamson University.

The middle blocker punched in eight of her 14 points in the third set including the game-winning kill for the Bacolod-based squad, the only remaining podium finisher from the inaugural edition.

Bacolod Tay Tung breezed through in the first two sets but had to sweat it out in the third after going down, 3-8. The Thunderbolts made a couple of runs to take a 20-16 advantage.

Kings’ Montessori rallied to tie at 23 after a kill block by Justine Decena on Almendralejo. A costly service error by Shekaina Lleses gave the Thunderbolts the opening to wrap the match.

“The opponents are strong but our defense and blocks clicked, that’s why (we won),” Bacolod Tay Tung coach Ian Macariola said.

“I just told them to hold on, to enjoy inside the court, and that it’s okay if the opponent leads.”

Jothea Ramos and Ana Hermosura added 11 points each for the Thunderbolts.

University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion Adamson University and National University-Nazareth School are still disputing the last finals ticket in the country’s premier grassroots volleyball tournament as of press time.

Shekaina Lleses had nine points while her twin Shehanna Lleses chipped in seven points for Kings’ Montessori.

Meanwhile, Arellano University flirted with disaster before grinding out a 25-21, 27-25, 21-25, 20-25, 15-12 victory over feisty Bethel Academy College in the classification round.