Ayala Land triumphs at 14th Asian Excellence Awards

Corporate Governance Asia recognized Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) in multiple categories in its 14th Asian Excellence Awards, held last 30 May 2024 at JW Marriott Hong Kong.

ALI’s President and CEO, Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy, was celebrated as Asia's Best CEO. This recognition affirms the significant strides Ayala Land has made under her stewardship. Dy’s strategic direction and leadership have been pivotal in driving the company’s new growth plans.

Meanwhile, Augusto D. Bengzon, the company's Chief Finance Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, was honored as Asia's Best CFO. Bengzon's financial expertise and insight have helped steer ALI’s strategies and ensured sustained financial health and compliance which have been fundamental to the company’s success.

Ayala Land's dedication to sustainability and corporate responsibility was also accorded with the Sustainable Asia and Asia’s Best CSR awards. These recognitions highlight the company’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainable practices into its operations and its commitment to positively impacting the communities it serves.

Furthermore, ALI was also recognized as the Best Investor Relations Company in the Philippines, and Michael Anthony L. Garcia, Head of Investor Relations, was recognized as the Best Investor Relations Professional.

“We are honored to receive these awards,” said Dy. “They reflect the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who continually strive for excellence in all aspects of our business. These recognitions inspire us to further our commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices.”

Ayala Land’s success at the Asian Excellence Awards not only highlights its leadership in the property sector but also underscores its broader commitment to sustainable development and responsible corporate governance, setting the benchmark in the industry.

Ayala Land took home six wins at the 14th Asian Excellence Awards including Best Investor Relations Professional, Asia's Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Company in the Philippines, Sustainable Asia Award, Asia's Best CEO, and Asia’s Best CSR Award.