Absolute Divorce Act (2)

In my last column where I voiced my objections against House Bill 9349, or the Absolute Divorce Act, I received many positive reactions from readers and friends and well-articulated and cerebral objections from two close friends.

I will try to address these opposing views to expand the discussion to include more insightful viewpoints on this complex issue.

FIRST. “It’s just a piece of paper... It all depends on the relationship between the partners involved. Faith is what makes the relationship work. The belief in one over the other, to endure both the good and the bad in their relationship would make the union work.

Christ never signed a piece of paper to show His love for us. Let’s just pass it and get it over with”

MY RESPONSE. I am a bit of a contrarian by nature because I always believe any issue is like cheese: no matter how thinly you slice it, there will always be two sides. Or as my lawyer says, there are three sides: your side, my side, and the right side.

Unlike the Lone Ranger’s silver bullet, there is no simple, magical solution to a difficult marital problem. Absolute divorce is not a magic wand that can be waved as a cure-all. Absolute divorce law is a prescription worse than the problem as I wrote before.

SECOND. “My dear friend, I believe we might have different perspectives on this matter.”

“I’ve encountered numerous cases where the absence of divorce has led to even worse situations. In our business, we often deal with individuals wanting to purchase real estate but are constrained by being estranged from their spouses. This isn’t a rare occurrence; it happens frequently.”

“Additionally, I personally know of young mothers, some of our employees, who wish to start new families but are unable to due to the absence of divorce. This issue, of course, impacts a broader segment of the population.”

MY RESPONSE. Absolute divorce law is not a perfect one-size-fits-all solution for every couple similarly situated.

I presented an opposite view to absolute divorce not as a moralist but as a Filipino citizen trying to reach out to well-meaning legislators. I hope to start a healthy, objective discussion that guides us toward building a progressive nation built on a strong foundation of solid family households.

To my valued two friends, there could be thousands who agree with the author of HB 9349 but hold back their opinions out of fear that their spouses might suspect their fidelity for entertaining escape plans from their marital unions.

However, numbers are not relevant in this issue. As a wise man once said; even if a thousand angels in heaven swear to a mistake, they cannot make it right. I truly enjoy receiving opposite views as part of life’s unending learning process. However, I remain steadfast in my thesis that absolute divorce is the wrong solution to marital conflicts.

Besides, as pointed out by former Senate President Tito Sotto, there was a miscounting of majority votes in Congress supporting the Absolute Divorce Bill. The lower house rightly responded by postponing the transmittal of the bill to the Senate to revalidate the result of the voting process on its third regular session on July 22.

An important piece of legislation should be deliberated with extreme care and beyond suspicion of railroading, which is how HB 9349 was handled.

While the bill is at the center of intensely divisive arguments, SWS came to the rescue of HB 9349 by coming out with a perfectly timed national survey conducted on 21-25 March this year. SWS reported that 50 percent favored HB 9349. Respondents included married and unmarried couples, live-in partners, separated couples, widows, and widowers.

The news report did not identify who commissioned the Independent SWS to conduct the well-timed survey following the approval of HB 9349 by the lower house and on the eve of its transmittal to the Senate. There is a nasty suspicion that the timing and result of the survey aim to influence the 17 senators who might oppose the bill.

As we continue the discussion over absolute divorce, various perspectives must be considered on our journey towards a more inclusive and humane society. Embracing diverse viewpoints not only enriches the dialogue but also paves the way for developing policies that not only respect and uplift the rights of individuals but also protect and support the family as an institution.