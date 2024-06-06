A family of seven scents

Fendi reveals itself in a whole new light, a more intimate facet, close to the skin. Seven exclusive fragrances, embodying the soul of the Maison, retrace its saga, personify its values and immerse us in a unique family culture.

Seven fragrances, seven personalities and as many emblematic places. The collection is an invitation to take a journey into the intimacy of Fendi and its protagonists.

Roma

The scent of its stones and marbles, changing through the day, as the sun exhales their minerality. The resinous fragrance of umbrella pines. The freshness of the gardens, with their laurel, rose and lantana trees. The scorched wood of pizza ovens, the smoke of roasted coffee, the spices of kitchens and the vegetal warmth of delicious foods bathed in light. The strong smell of leather from artisans’ workshops.

Rome is a city of scents. Fendi is the essence of Rome.

An unrivalled master

of materials

The origins of Fendi lie in the rarity of noble raw materials: fur and leather. They demand a great deal of humility, respect and mastery from the hands that work them. They do not tolerate approximation, and require the highest level of craftsmanship, in the purest artisanal tradition. This is the foundation upon which the Roman Maison was built and has continued to perpetuate its crafts for almost a century. Today, the fragrance collection is a reflection of this artistry and an olfactory expression of the very essence of Fendi.

Orange blossom absolute from Tunisia or Tonka bean from Brazil, bergamot from Calabria region in Italy, Atlas cedar, patchouli from Indonesia, Damask rose from Turkey, vanilla from Madagascar... these are the finest, richest, highly concentrated (18 percent on average), natural and bio-sourced raw ingredients that compose the palette of the three perfumers who created the seven fragrances in the collection

The finest master glassmakers crafted a refillable bottle, simple and evocative, sculptural and pure, where high-precision gouging sculpts one of the arches of Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana.

Quentin Bisch, Fanny Bal and Anne Flipo have successfully crafted the fragrances that the Maison’s creators have imagined: Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of Accessories and Menswear, and Delfina Delettrez Fendi, artistic director of Jewellery, as well as Kim Jones, artistic director of Couture and Womenswear, all closely involved throughout the entire artistic process.

The narrative fragrances

of a family saga

Each fragrance is inspired by one of the outstanding personalities of this close-knit chosen family.

Adele Casagrande, the matriarch, with Casa Grande, the Maison’s origins.

Anna Fendi, her daughter, with Dolce Bacio, an eternal memory.

Silvia Venturini Fendi — third generation and creator of the iconic Baguette and Peekaboo bags — with Perché no, repeated over and over because, at Fendi, nothing is impossible.

Her two daughters Leonetta Luciano Fendi and Delfina Delettrez Fendi, fourth generation joining the Maison with, respectively, Ciao amore, a spontaneous and natural greeting, and Sempre mio, living roots of a heritage.

The latter’s young twins Tazio and Dardo Vascellari Delettrez Fendi with La Baguette, exquisite simplicity meets the signature bag.

Kim Jones, the British designer worthy successor to Karl Lagerfeld, with Prima terra, land of childhood.

The stature and subtlety

of a place

All these stories are part of the same history, that of Maison Fendi, and converge on a single location: Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, its Roman headquarters, a masterpiece of modernist architecture and an impressive backdrop for many films.

This Palazzo is a reflection of Fendi and its fragrance collection, at once sensitive and statutory, subtle and emblematic. It unites all the Maison's trades and anchors the Haute Parfumerie in a story that is unique to Fendi.