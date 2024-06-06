2 die, 3 missing in Naga, Cebu fishing banca blaze

Three fishermen are now missing while two others died after the fishing banca they're maneuvering was engulfed by fire while on the sea in Naga, Cebu on Wednesday night.

The PCG’s initial report said the incident happened at 8:25 pm.

Aside from the missing crew members, a fisherman sustained third degree burn and found unconscious and the dead bodies of two fishermen were found floating on the fire incident site.

Luckily, five other fishermen were saved and brought to the nearest hospital.

The PCG said investigation is still ongoing.