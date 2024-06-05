Yuka does it again!

Another golf major is over, and this time, it’s the ladies that brought the fireworks.

After the smoke cleared, our very own Yuka Saso came out on top for her second US Open in four years. We all know that Yuka carries the Japanese flag now, but she is still and will always be a Filipina.

Yuka’s win in 2021 at Olympic Club will always be special.

Aside from being her first major, she did it in San Francisco, a city where Filipinos comprise a large part of the community. To see the Philippine flag and Filipino fans cheer her on and celebrate with her after her triumph still gives me goosebumps.

This year’s open at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, ended like most US Opens, with the toughest test in golf bringing down the best in the game to their knees.

After two rounds, top players, including the most dominant player in women’s golf of late, Nelly Korda, would be watching the action at home.

Korda has been invincible this year, seemingly winning at will. While she didn’t get off to a hot start, she was still in it until a disastrous 10 on the par-3 12th of Lancaster Country Club ended any hope.

The weekend cut was at +8, proving just how tough the conditions were. Notable players who also missed the halfway cut were: Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, defending US Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Lydia Ko, among others.

Day 1 ended with only a few players under par, led by eventual champion, Yuka Saso.

After three rounds, the lead was at -5, jointly held by Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee and Wichanee Meechai. Two shots back at -3 was Hinako Shibuno, with Saso a shot further back at -2.

The top 5 were the only players under par after three rounds, proving just how demanding the course was.

Minjee Lee started strong with a birdie on 1st to get to -6. But nine holes later and after bogeys on 3 6, 9 and 10, her comfortable lead was gone.

US Opens have traditionally tested the game’s best.

In this year’s US Women’s Open, sloping, lightning fast greens did most the leaders in. Nerves of steel, accurate ball placement and good course management were key to keeping a decent score.

Minjee Lee’s front nine wasn’t terrible. She didn’t hit the worst of shots. It was just a case of small misjudgments at a difficult course.

Yuka’s win mirrored her first US Open. She took the lead at par 5 13th and never looked back. In 2021, Yuka made a double and a bogey on the 2nd and 3rd holes of Olympic Club, seemingly ending her chances early in the round. Just imagine the deflation, anger, frustration she must have felt.

In this year’s Open, Yuka made a double bogey on the par 3 6th. She actually 4-putted the 6th to fall back to -1. But just like in 2021, Yuka kept her nerve and worked her way back into contention, just as the leaders faltered.

At the driveable par 4 16th, Yuka was 2 shots ahead of Andrea Lee and 3 shots clear of Shibuno.

At around 240 yards, Saso had a tee shot to further distance herself from the chasing pack. With a fairway wood, her tee shot carried just right of the pin and stayed on the green giving her an eagle putt. After a routine 2-putt birdie, Yuka was at -5, 3 shots ahead with 2 holes to go.

Her finishing two holes wasn’t without drama though.

At the 17th, Yuka almost made a second four-putt. With a pretty good tee shot on the tough par 3, she was left with about 20 feet for birdie.

But as Lancaster’s greens have been tricky for everyone, Yuka’s slightly firm first putt sailed a good 10 feet past the hole. Her par putt also had too much steam, going a good five feet by. Only a steady stroke saved her from making another double and letting her pursuers back in.

The final hole was a long par 4. With a good drive, Yuka left her approach a little short and right, just off the green.

With an uphill pitch from an uneven lie, nothing was certain, especially with the pressure of a major. But a perfectly nipped pitch settled just a foot from the hole, all but assuring Yuka Saso of her second US Open at just 22 years old.

Yuka’s first US Open in 2021 was a breakthrough.

She won it from behind and in dramatic fashion. Her putting was rock solid coming in and in the playoff.

This year, Yuka’s putting was also at the forefront. From the very first round, her feel and pace on the greens resulted in crucial par saves.

US Opens have always put a premium on par. Players need to make good swings, tough decisions and keep their nerve just to make pars. Patience and steely resolve kept Yuka Saso in contention even when breaks weren’t going her way. And when opportunities presented themselves, she attacked and made the putts.

Her 4-birdie stretch from the 12th to the 16th on the last day spelled the difference. Just as her pursuers were making missteps, Yuka was making birdie after birdie.

Yuka’s second US Open proves that she is one of the sport’s greats. Under immense pressure, and even with early mistakes, her game held up.

More than a great swing, more than her distance, more than a silky putting stroke, Yuka’s best asset is what is between her ears and in her gut. In Filipino, “walang daga, matibay ang dibdib.”

Even if she won under a different flag, she will always be our own two-time US Women’s Open Champion, Yuka Saso!