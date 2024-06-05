UNICEF: 181M kids suffer from child food poverty

A new UNICEF report released on Wednesday reveals that around 181 million children worldwide under five years old, or one in four, are experiencing severe child food poverty.

In the Philippines, efforts to combat stunting and wasting have shown progress, particularly in the decline of wasting.

The country has made strides in implementing its 2023-2028 Plan of Action for Nutrition, aiming to bolster consumer demand for healthy diets and enhance access to nutrient-dense foods. Additionally, measures are underway to make cash transfers more nutrition-sensitive, targeting vulnerable families to alleviate poverty and improve food affordability.

However, despite these efforts, the Philippines remains among the nations accounting for 65 percent of children living in severe child food poverty. The report defines severe child food poverty as children consuming only two of eight essential food groups, including breastmilk, grains, pulses, dairy, meats, eggs, and various fruits and vegetables.

Approximately 18 percent, or two million, of Filipino children fall under this category, with the majority being fed primarily breastmilk/milk and starchy staples. Only a small percentage have access to nutrient-rich foods like eggs, fish, poultry, or meat.

UNICEF Representative to the Philippines, Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, emphasizes the dire consequences of severe food poverty on children’s survival, growth, and brain development. Children relying solely on rice and vegetable soup are at a significantly higher risk of severe malnutrition.

The report underscores that the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside growing inequities, conflicts, and climate crises, has exacerbated food insecurity globally. It notes that nearly half of severe child food poverty cases occur in poor households, while the remainder are found in relatively wealthier households with poor food environments and feeding practices.

Key factors driving this crisis include inadequate food systems, financial constraints hindering access to nutritious foods, and a lack of positive child-feeding practices among parents. Ultra-processed foods and sugar-sweetened beverages are aggressively marketed, displacing healthier options from children’s diets.

To address this pressing issue, UNICEF calls for urgent action from governments, development organizations, donors, civil society, and the food industry. Recommendations include transforming food systems to prioritize nutritious options, leveraging health systems for essential nutrition services, and activating social protection systems to address income poverty and food insecurity among vulnerable children and families.