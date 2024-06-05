The next big leading men

All the heartthrobs and matinee idols this side of Southeast Asian Hollywood, thanks to the Muses and the Forces of the Universe, have become award-winning, credible and respected dramatic actors.

After a “love team era,” they gave life to a myriad characters, infusing them with truth and vulnerability. They are now considered seasoned actors.

Who will be the next to follow in the footsteps of Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, John Lloyd Cruz, Dingdong Dantes, Dennis Trillo and Ian Veneracion? The major movers and shakers of the entertainment industry are gung-ho on giving us the next generation of leading men.

Action Drama Princes

With Piolo Pascual playing Rafael Sagrado in their version of Don Vito Corleone’s The Godfather in the highly anticipated family drama Pamilya Sagrado, Kyle Echarri as Moises and Grae Fernandez as Justin are the pawns. The latter, his only son, is being groomed to be the heir of the Sagrado political powerhouse. Moises comes from a family of descamisados, who will inch his way up to the dazzling and intoxicating world of the revered and resented dynasty.

In the episode screened for a select group of entertainment media, Pamilya Sagrado screamed “epic, legendary, powerhouse,” with Kyle and Grae having ample opportunities to showcase their talent in acting.

The two upstarts are allowed to shine in tender and tense moments, quiet and testosterone-induced scenes, and square off with acting heavyweights like Joel Torre, Tirso Cruz III, Shaina Magdayao, Mylene Dizon and, of course, master Piolo. Kyle and Grae delivered what was expected of them — rawness, truth, sensibility and an acting range that is beyond their years.

Truly, Kyle Echarri and Grae Fernandez are not only for consideration, but are hardcore leading men.

Main Male Attractions

The number one television network GMA 7 has three wards from their Sparkle artists as three main male attractions: Kelvin Miranda, Jeff Moses and Bruce Roeland.

Kelvin has a number of motion pictures to his credit, the most impressive of which is Mikhail Red’s coming of age homage to male teens, their raging hormones and questionable life choices, Dead Kids.

He has undeniable chemistry and sexual energy with Beauty Gonzales in the cougar and cub TV show and movie they top-billed.

And his premium and stellar, gets more wattage as he gives life to Sang’gre Adamus, in the prophesied TV hit, “Encantadia: Sang’gre Chronicles.”

And yes, he just bagged the Most Prolific Dramatic Actor award in the first JInseo Arigato International Film Festival I Japan.

Speaking of awards, Jeff Moses brought home his first best actor trophy for the movie Under A Piaya Moon, the most awarded motion picture in the maiden venture of the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival.

Jeff is brown-skinned, photogenic, has the body of a model and good attitude — down to earth, eager to try more out of the box and engaging characters. His best actor win inspires him to do better in his chosen profession.

And, the man completing Sparkle’s trio con brio is Bruce Roeland. This almighty young man reminds of the time when the likes of Alfie Anido, Jimmy Melendez and Gabby Concepcion were the preferred partners of Dina Bonnevie, Snooky Serna and Maricel Soriano — Under Age and Katorse circa.

Bruce is like a Filipino version of a young billionaire Bruce Wayne whose main power comes from the fact that he is rich and ultra-good looking.

The station in Kamuning has Kelvin Miranda, Jeff Moses and Bruce Roeland as their flag bearers for the leading men race.

The One

In TV 5, the one leading men to rule us all is Andres Muhlach.

Soon to be seen in the situational comedy Da Pers Family together with his dad, the forever heartthrob Aga Muhalach, mommy dearest Charlene Muhlach and Manila’s current loveliest It girl, the Eat Bulaga host, Atasha Muhlach, Andres is leading man all the way.

To enumerate the obvious, showbiz royal, check. Handsome face, double check. Tall, male supermodel frame, triple check. And most of all, humble despite his obvious assets and being part of the House of Muhlach.

With these sets of young men being groomed and molded to become leading men, the present and future of show business is truly bright and shining!