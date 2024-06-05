LATEST

TANODLYMPICS HELD IN ILOCOS TOWN

LOOK: The Local Government of Paoay, Ilocos Norte, together with the Philippine National Police of Ilocos Norte and Paoay and the Bureau of Fire Protection, holds a TanodLympics on Tuesday, 4 June, wherein Barangay Police or “Tanods” from different barangays in Paoay are trained in how to apprehend suspects, conduct first aid, provide crisis management, and other vital training and instructions to strengthen their knowledge and strength in becoming the first responders in various crisis and emergencies. | via Jasper Dawang