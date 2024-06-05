Tanay wind project to generate 112 MW by 2025

The Tanay Wind Power Project in Rizal province is expected to generate about 112 megawatts (MW) of new renewable energy capacity for the Luzon grid by the end of 2025.

Alternergy Holdings Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. (ATWC), commenced the project construction on Tuesday.

"We are grateful for the huge support given to the Tanay Wind Power Project which has finally led us to this groundbreaking. We hope that the same support will be extended to us as we proceed with the construction phase," Alternergy chairman Vicente Pérez said.

The company's kickoff of the Tanay Wind Project development is part of its commitment to meet operational goals aligned with the Department of Energy's (DOE) Green Energy Auction.

ATWC's development of the Tanay Wind Project is backed by a financing facility with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and the Security Bank Corp. of up to P8 billion.

Aside from supporting the country's energy security bid, Rizal Provincial Governor Nina Ricci Ynares said the project is poised to also boost the growing tourism sector of Tanay.

"What we have started here with our partnership is a testament to our commitment to bring alternative energy as a source of clean energy to the fold of our daily living. This is a great way to show the importance of energy and environmental conservation. This will help boost our already popular and growing tourism in Tanay," Ynares said.

Before project construction, it can be recalled that ATWC had already signed an Interconnection Agreement with National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for the project to facilitate its swift connection to the grid once fully operational.

The Tanay Wind project will be Alternergy's second wind power project in Rizal and will be the largest development of its kind in the province.

The company's first wind project in the area, the Pililla Wind Project, began commercial operations in 2015.