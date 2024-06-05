Sweet reunion for ex-Painters

Raymond Almazan, Jericho Cruz and Don Trollano cherish the opportunity to be reunited when Meralco battles San Miguel Beer in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup best-of-seven finals series.

After all, it has been almost a decade since they last stepped into the title stage of the league together when they bannered Rain or Shine’s 2016 Commissioner’s title conquest.

But this time, Almazan will lead a hungry Bolts squad against his former teammates, who are out to defend the crown of the Beermen to complete a grand slam.

Game 1 of the series is being played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as of press time.

The trio has expressed high respect for each other as they try to lead their teams into the all-Filipino conference throne in a best-of-seven series that promises an all-out action.

In fact, they hoped and anticipated the first-ever finals meeting between the Bolts and the Beermen.

Trollano even rooted for his senior Almazan to get past sister-team Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in their best-of-seven semifinals showdown that went the full distance.

The three, who share a competitive spirit, are sure to give their all in this series.

“Before Game 7, Raymond actually messaged me on my Instagram. He told me, ‘Boy, wait n’yo ako sa finals,’” Trollano said.

The Bolts completed a come-from-behind series victory with a hard-earned 78-69 Game 7 escape last Friday to advance to their fifth try for a breakthrough title since joining the PBA in 2010.

“I told him, ‘Sige bilisan nyo.’ And eventually, they’re now here in the finals. I’m happy for him,” he added.

Almazan, who was already an established star for the Elasto Painters when he guided the then-rookie Trollano and third year pro Cruz in winning the 2016 import-laden mid-season championship, is happy to compete with his former teammates.

“My last championship was with Jericho and Don. So, I’m really excited for this series because my last championship was with them with Rain or Shine back in 2016,” the Meralco big man said.

Cruz played for Rain or Shine for five seasons before transferring to TNT in 2018. He joined NLEX in 2019 before getting shipped to San Miguel in 2022.

“Raymond and I, our friendship will always be there. I remember during out-of-own games we were roommates all the time. We did a lot of silly things together. We’re like brothers,” Cruz said.

Almazan parted ways with the Elasto Painters, which picked him third overall in the 2013 PBA Draft, in 2019 to suit up for the Bolts.

The Letran College product is gunning for an elusive second title as a pro.

But Cruz and Trollano won’t be giving away their dream of helping the Beermen reestablish a dynasty.

“I’m excited to play against him. We know what he’s capable of. Of course, I want to win against him. Excited and hopefully we’ll get the win,” Cruz said.

But whatever the result will be, one thing is certain: They are brothers for life.