SRA: Increased acidity seen in Negros sugarcane plantations

The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) detected increased acidity in sugarcane leaves and ground soil in some areas of Negros Island affected by the ashfall from Kanlaon Volcano’s eruption on Monday.

In a statement on Wednesday, SRA said that the potential hydrogen (pH) level showed a 4.14 pH on sugar cane leaves and a 5.06 pH in the soil the morning after the ash fell, which, according to the agency, both indicated acidity compared to the 6.48 pH of the ground tested last week.

“The pH level of 7 is neutral, but years of tilling sugar fields [have] affected our soil, and the 6.48 pH result last week should have been ideal,” SRA Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona said.

“With the current results after the ash fall, if this will not be washed out by rains, we will need soil rejuvenation in affected sugar lands to bring it back to the ideal state, and that is long-term,” he added.

Azcona, however, noted that it is still too soon to determine if the volcanic ash will cause damage to crops, citing that there have been rains in the affected areas, which may dilute acidity.

Moreover, SRA’s research and development arm reported that the immediate effects of volcanic ash may physically damage the sugarcane leaves, which might reduce their photosynthesis capability, and cause biological and chemical disruption in the soil, leading to harvest decline.

“Its long-term effects on sugar crops, on the other hand, can cause nutrient imbalance [in the] soil, compaction and erosion, and chemical leaching that may reduce the soil pH level,” their statement read, citing that approximately 23,000 hectares in four sugar mill districts might be affected by the volcanic eruption.

Thus, the Department of Agriculture attached corporation advises sugar farmers, in case of continued ash fall, to cover crops, irrigate by washing off plants and soil, and apply lime or organic matter to neutralize soil pH changes.

SRA, however, said that sugar growers can benefit ‘in due time’ from volcanic ash fall due to its richness in minerals and nutrients, including potassium, phosphorus, and trace elements, which can enhance soil fertility and improve crop yields.

“The fine particles in volcanic ash can also improve soil texture and water retention, aiding root growth and reducing the need for frequent irrigation, and can act as a natural pesticide by creating a physical barrier that deters pests and disrupts their life cycles, reducing the need for chemical interventions,” it added.

The SRA assured continued monitoring of pH recovery.

On Monday, PHIVOLCS reported an eruption at Kanlaon Volcano, producing a voluminous emission reaching 5,000 meters and drifting southwest and south-southeast.