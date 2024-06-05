Splashy, but never trashy

Hello folks! It’s Thursday again and here we are again, thirsty for knowledge!

The month of June is full of reasons to celebrate humanity and caring more for one another. World Environment Day, World Rainforest Day and World Oceans Day all fall in June. As we continue to care for our oceans and all bodies of water, we are ever reminded of our inherent responsibility to take cognizance of the ever-growing concerns for global commons.

Regarding the celebration of World Oceans Day, did you know that this ocean project initiative which was started in 2002 aims to grow the waves of movement to protect and advocate for healthy oceans worldwide to help stabilize the climate?

As we all know, we are currently being faced with the greatest threat against our blue planet — climate change. This year, the theme of World Oceans Day is “Catalyzing Action for our Ocean and Climate,” emphasizing the movement through collaboration and sustainable society.

Our oceans provide vast amounts of resources to humankind. Oceans serve as pathways and corridors to global commerce. The world’s oceans cover most of the Earth’s surface and thus their significant role in the existence of the human race and all other living organisms not only in bodies of water but on the whole planet.

Our ports as gateways to the world and connecting us via vast seas and oceans have undergone improvements to be resilient to disasters and compliant with standards in preserving and protecting mother nature.

We cannot overemphasize the relationship between our oceans and world commerce, as well as their connection to the economy of countries, especially to an archipelagic one such as ours. In caring for our oceans, rainforests and our environment as a whole, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) led by its general manager, Jay Santiago embarked on a series of activities aligned with PBBM’s programs in protecting the environment.

In PPA Port of Lanao del Norte/Iligan, roadside tree planting was conducted under the theme of “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience”; in PPA Port in Panay Guimaras, port employees conducted simultaneous port clean up- drive in collaboration with the shipping lines, cargo handling operators, and port workers; while in PPA Port in Cagayan de Oro, port employees undertook community service along the streetside of the Passenger Terminal Building, Greenbelt and the PMO’s Port Operational Area in collaboration with the local government unit and stakeholder. A total of 14 sacks containing approximately 25 kg of waste were gathered during the cleanup activity, for a total of 350 kg of waste.

The spirit of June in recognizing the importance of our oceans, our rainforests, and the environment, in general, has prompted the leadership in our various ports nationwide to gear up for old and new challenges in a bid to better serve the traveling public as well as protecting and preserving mother nature.

The challenges are enormous and government instrumentalities such as the PPA cannot do the gargantuan tasks alone.

The help and cooperation of travelers and the whole public is needed if we are to succeed in such an endeavor. We need healthy oceans to help the climate and vice versa, and we need a stronger local and national government as well as corporate leaders to take the lead. Together we must reap the benefits of resolving climate change and ocean cleanup through collaborations. Remember — happiness comes in waves.

We must always remind ourselves that all oceans are interconnected, all forests and trees are linked through the soil of the earth and we are all inside this whole bubble of mother nature.

And yes folks, we are all onboard the same boat.